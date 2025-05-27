WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 2 ft. Seattle Storm

Another week of WNBA action is in the books, and numerous teams continue to jump ahead of the pack. A few squads have come out strong to start the 2025 campaign, while others find themselves facing early-season obstacles.

Among the notable teams off to a rocky start is the Indiana Fever. They had a promising start to the year but quickly found themselves in a jam. The team announced Monday afternoon that Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks due to a strained quad.

As the WNBA landscape continues to take shape in 2025, here is an updated look at some of the league's top teams.

2025 WNBA power rankings after Week 2:

5) Golden State Valkyries (2-1)

Breaking into the top five this week is the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. As they continue to find their footing as an organization, they've managed to stockpile wins on the floor.

In the past week, Golden State has picked up wins over the Washington Mystics and LA Sparks. Defense has been the driving force for them, as they currently have the league's second-best defensive rating (93.1).

4) Atlanta Dream (3-2)

Next up is a team that finds themselves just outside the top five in the standings at the moment, the Atlanta Dream. While they are among the handful of teams with multiple losses on the year, they're one of a handful of squads to already log five matchups.

The Dream are 2-1 in their recent stretch, most recently picking up wins over the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Suns. Their new additions have paid early dividends, as Atlanta currently has the WNBA's fourth-best offense.

3) Seattle Storm (3-1)

Moving into the top three is the Seattle Storm, who have been nearly perfect to start the 2025 season. The new-look roster has come out of the gates strong, currently sitting with a 3-1 record.

Seattle opened the year in the loss column but has quickly recovered. Following their victory against the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend, they are riding a three-game winning streak.

2) New York Liberty (3-0)

Championship hangover is something often brought up in sports, but that doesn't seem to be the case for the New York Liberty. Through two weeks of action, they are one of just two teams who have yet to be beaten.

In the last week, the Liberty have picked up wins over the Chicago Sky and Fever. They've been one of the top all-around squads in the WNBA thus far, landing in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating.

1) Minnesota Lynx (4-0)

Aside from the Liberty, the only team better than them thus far is the team they beat in the finals last year. Following Week 2, the Minnesota Lynx find themselves in first place with a perfect 4-0 record.

Led by the early MVP frontrunner in Napheesa Collier, the Lynx continue to dominate to open the 2025 campaign. After coming up short last year, they seem poised to remain front and center in the title hunt.

