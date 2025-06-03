WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 3 ft. Las Vegas Aces

Three weeks of WNBA action are in the books, and teams are still trying to find their footing in the 2025 campaign. Some squads have separated themselves from the pack, with others slowly trying to close the gap.

Almost a fourth of the way through the regular season, there are two teams who have yet to be handed a loss. That being the Minnesota Lynx and the reigning champion New York Liberty.

Though the Lynx and Liberty are the only undefeated squads at this point in the season, other groups have turned heads with their play as well. As the action rages on, here is an updated look at the WNBA power rankings.

2025 WNBA power rankings after Week 3:

5) Las Vegas Aces

Rounding out the top five this week is A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. The new-look roster continues to stockpile wins, currently sitting in fifth place with a 4-2 record.

In the past week, the Aces have gone 2-1 across three matchups. They were on the wrong of a blowout in a game against the Seattle Storm but managed to get even a few days later. In between these matchups, Vegas also secured a double-digit victory over Kelsey Plum and the LA Sparks.

4) Phoenix Mercury

Despite going through a lot of roster makeover in the offseason, the Phoenix Mercury have come out of the gates strong to kick off the 2025 season. They find themselves with the WNBA's second-best record at 5-2.

Defense is where the Mercury have hung their hat so far this year. Through their first seven games, they are second in defensive rating at 93.4.

3) Atlanta Dream

Coming in at No. 3 is one of the WNBA's hottest teams right now, the Atlanta Dream. Heading into their next game Friday, they are riding high on a four-game winning streak.

The Dream also have one of the best records right now, currently tied with the Mercury at 5-2. Their offseason additions have paid sizable dividends, as Atlanta has put together a top-three offense in the league.

2) Minnesota Lynx

As one of the last undefeated teams in the league, the Minnesota Lynx remain in the top two of the WNBA power rankings. Led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, they look eager to get back to the finals.

Though a handful of their recent matchups have been competitive, the Lynx continue to find ways to keep winning games. Sitting in the top five in offensive and defensive rating, Minnesota has by far been one of the most dominant teams in the early stages of this season.

1) New York Liberty

Fresh off winning a championship, the New York Liberty have not lost a step. Also sitting at 7-0, they've by far been the top team in the WNBA thus far.

The Liberty have the league's top offense and defense, resulting in numerous blowout victories. Their biggest win of the year came against the Connecticut Sun over the weekend, where they had a 48-point margin of victory.

Championship hangover doesn't seem to be hitting the Liberty, and they look poised to repeat as champions in 2025.

