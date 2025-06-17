WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 5 ft. Atlanta Dream

Now midway through the month of June, the WNBA season is in full swing. We've reached one of the first milestones of the schedule, with the Commissioner's Cup underway.

Multiple teams have performed well in the Cup this far, with the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx leading the charge. Others just on their heels include the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever.

As far as the WNBA season as a whole, a major storyline is both undefeated squads suffering a loss. The Liberty and Lynx have finally been defeated, leaving no more unbeaten teams in the 2025 campaign.

With another week of action in the books, here is a fresh look at power rankings.

2025 WNBA power rankings after week 5:

Honorable Mention: Indiana Fever

They aren't on this week's list, but the Indiana Fever deserve a shoutout. With Caitlin Clark back from injury, they've quickly reemerged as a top-tier team. In Clark's return, Indiana picked up a win over the Liberty.

5) Golden State Valkyries

Officially kicking off this week's rankings is the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. As we hit the quarter mark of the season, they've been one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Valkyries are putting together a strong showing in their first Commissioner's Cup, currently riding a three-game win streak. Sitting at 5-5 on the year, they are on the cusp of a top-five spot in the standings.

4) Phoenix Mercury

Through the first month of the season, the Phoenix Mercury continue to impress following an offseason full of changes. They currently have the third-most wins in the WNBA (8), and sit in fourth place in the standings.

The Mercury also had an impressive showing in the Comissioner's Cup, posting a 4-2 record. This is currently good for second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx.

3) Atlanta Dream

Coming in at No. 3 again is the Atlanta Dream. They've hit the ground running in a big way in 2025, winning eight of their first 11 games.

The Dream is on the heels of being a tier-one team in the WNBA this season. Through five weeks, they have the league's third-best offense and defense in terms of rating.

2) Minnesota Lynx

While they sit in the top spot in the standings, the Lynx find themselves back at No. 2 in the Power Rankings. Led by an early favorite for MVP, Minnesota looks well on its way to pulling off another deep run this season.

The Lynx currently sit at 10-1 on the year, with their lone loss coming on June 11 at the hands of the Seattle Storm. Along with having the WNBA's second-best offense, Minnesota is fourth in defensive rating.

1) New York Liberty

Back at the top spot is the reigning champion New York Liberty. Though their undefeated streak came to an end, they've still been the most dominant team in the WNBA this season.

The Liberty lead the league in offensive (110.8), defensive (91.3) and net (19.5) rating. Already with multiple blowout victories under their belt, they remain poised to secure back-to-back titles.

