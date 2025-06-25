WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 6 ft. Atlanta Dream

We have now passed the quarter mark of the 2025 WNBA season. Some squads have continued their impressive run to open the year, while others slowly continue to climb the ranks.

At this point in the year, the biggest ongoing storyline in the league is the continued dominance of the Minnesota Lynx. Even though their undefeated streak came to an end, they quickly got back on course.

Aside from the Lynx, a handful of other teams have also made a good case to be potential contenders this season. As the action rages on, here is the latest installment of the WNBA power rankings.

2025 WNBA power rankings after Week 6:

5) Seattle Storm

Kicking things off this week is the Seattle Storm. They've been a mainstay on this list as they continue to impress this season.

Seattle currently finds itself in fifth place in the standings with a 9-4 record. They're also one of the hottest teams in the league, as they are in the midst of a three-game winning streak. The Storm's most dominant outing of their recent stretch was a 31-point blowout over the LA Sparks.

4) Atlanta Dream

Coming in at No. 4 is the Atlanta Dream, who are slightly ahead of the Storm in the standings at 10-4. The driving force behind their early-season success has been their offense, which leads the WNBA with a 108.5 offensive rating.

The Dream kicked off last week's action with a nail-biting loss to the New York Liberty. They'd recover nicely from this defeat, securing victories over the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky in their most recent outings.

3) New York Liberty

While they might be second in the standings right now, the reigning WNBA champions take a minor dip in the latest power rankings. Since their winning streak to start the season came to an end, their play has been up-and-down.

Over their last four outings, the Liberty find themselves with a 1-3 record. Their dominant start to the season keeps them in the top three for now, but they clearly have some things to figure out amid their recent rough patch.

2) Phoenix Mercury

Jumping up to No. 2 this week is the hottest team in the league right now, the Phoenix Mercury. Thanks to their recent five-game win streak, the new-look squad has the second-most wins of any team this season (11).

Led by a top-three defense, the Mercury continue to stockpile wins. Phoenix is fresh off one of their biggest blowout victories after taking down the Sky 106-87.

1) Minnesota Lynx

As expected, the Lynx remain at No. 1 in the power rankings. After coming so close to winning a title last year, they are poised to have a different outcome in 2025.

Minnesota has been among the best two-way teams in the league thus far, posting the third-best offense and second-best defense. As we slowly approach the halfway point in the year, Napheesa Collier and company are the top finals contenders.

