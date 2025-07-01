WNBA Power Rankings 2025: Top 5 teams after Week 7 ft. Golden State Valkyries 

We have officially passed the quarter mark of the 2025 WNBA season, and the action continues to heat up. With All-Star festivities just around the corner, here is the latest breakdown of some of the league's top teams.
Right now, the main topic of conversation in the league is the Commissioner's Cup. After two weeks of competitive action, the stage is finally set for the championship game. Tuesday's finale will feature the Indiana Fever facing off against Naphessa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx.
Following another week of exciting action in the WNBA, it is time for an updated look at the power rankings list.
2025 WNBA power rankings after Week 7:
5) Golden State Valkyries
Making a return to the power rankings is the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries. They continue to impress as they navigate their first year in the league. Currently riding a two-game win streak, the Valkyries sit in sixth place in the standings with a 9-7 record.
Over the past week, Golden State has picked up victories over the Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm. They've particularly stood out on defense, where they have the league's second-best defensive rating at 96.8.
4) Atlanta Dream
Next up is another team that has impressed from the start of the season in the Atlanta Dream. Their offseason additions have yielded positive dividends as they find themselves in the top four of the standings.
Led by the league's third-best offense, the Dream are in fourth place with an 11-6 record. Atlanta had to face off against two of the league's top teams last week and managed to split with them. After falling to the Lynx in overtime, they picked up a 90-81 victory over the New York Liberty.
3) New York Liberty
At the start of the season, the New York Liberty looked well on their way to getting back to the finals. However, since starting the year 9-0, the reigning champs have begun to sputter.
New York still has the third-most wins in the WNBA right now (11), but the Dream are close to jumping them in the standings. Over their last five games, the Liberty find themselves with an abysmal 1-4 record.
2) Phoenix Mercury
Through the first leg of the season, the Phoenix Mercury have by far been one of the more shocking stories in the league. They are on the cusp of battling for the top spot in the standings.
Though they lost their recent matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, the Mercury are still one of the hottest teams in the league. Prior to this, they ripped off six straight victories.
1) Minnesota Lynx
Remaining in the top spot is the Minnesota Lynx. Though they're no longer undefeated, they've still been the top team in the league thus far and it isn't close.
The Lynx posted a 2-1 record this week, with the loss coming at the hands of the Washington Mystics. Currently first in offensive and defensive rating, Collier and company remain the team to beat in the WNBA.