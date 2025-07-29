WNBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Paige Bueckers remains in the driving seat ft. Dominique Malonga (Week 11)

With 11 weeks of the 2025 WNBA season, Paige Bueckers continues to be the most entertaining rookie from this year's class, comfortably in the lead for the Rookie of the Year award. She has been stellar despite her team's struggles, leading all rookies in points and assists.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sonia Citron continues putting on solid performances as she and teammate Kiki Iriafen battle it out for the second and third spots in the race. Others, including Dominique Malonga and Janelle Salaun, have also been impressive and are making a late-season push to prove themselves among the best rookies from the 2025 draft class.

Here are the Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 11.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 11

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Ad

Trending

WNBA: JUL 25 Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

Bueckers continues to look like the most polished player from this class, following another strong week. She made two appearances, recording 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Her efficient game against the New York Liberty on Monday helped Dallas take down the reigning champs.

Ad

She finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Bueckers has also made a difference on the defensive end this week, recording 3.5 steals. As the playoff picture begins to take shape and the season nears its end, Bueckers is looking more and more like the clear Rookie of the Year winner.

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Sonia Citron remained solid through all three of the Mystics’ games this week, averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Her best performance came against the Seattle Storm as she finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 69-58 win on Saturday.

Ad

Citron has stayed composed, finding ways to contribute through her passing and defense even when her shot isn’t falling. Her consistency has helped her edge out Iriafen for the No. 2 spot in the Rookie of the Year race.

#3 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Kiki Iriafen had another great week on the boards, averaging 8.3 rebounds through three games. However, her efficiency on offense has taken a hit, as she recorded 8.7 points, shooting 39.1% this week. Iriafen’s ongoing offensive struggles have hurt the team, leading to her dropping to third in the Rookie of the Year rankings.

Ad

#4 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Janelle Salaun had another solid week, dropping 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in an 86-76 win against the Dallas Wings. She also had a respectable night in the Valkyries' loss vs. the Connecticut Sun, finishing with 9 points, 3 rebounds and a block.

Ad

Salaun has been invaluable to the Valkyries this season and has grown into one of their better two-way forwards. Her numbers leave little to be desired, and her offensive consistency puts her over the rest of the pack.

#5 Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Dominique Malonga introduced herself to the WNBA this week, with three solid performances vs. the Sun, the Mystics and the Chicago Sky. She averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while primarily coming off the bench.

Malonga’s best game of the week came in a 95-57 win vs. the Sky, where she finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Efficient two-way performances like these will go a long way towards helping Malonga separate herself in the Rookie of the Year race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More