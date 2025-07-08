Eight weeks into the 2025 WNBA season, Paige Bueckers is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen trailing. Bueckers has been providing the Wings with solid shooting and stellar playmaking. However, she isn’t the only first-year player having a positive impact on her team.

Ad

Citron and Iriafen have also been impressive, almost seamlessly transitioning from college to the pro game. This trio has been selected for the 2025 All-Star team. Outside of them, other rookies have struggled with consistency and are fighting to establish themselves in the Rookie of the Year race.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 8

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Paige Bueckers continues to lead the race, thanks to her solid performance over the past few weeks. She has been on a tear since returning from concussion protocol, and is set to be the only All-Star starter from this year’s draft class.

Ad

Trending

Dallas Wings v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Bueckers is averaging 20.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds over her last 10 games. Her production has also resulted in more wins as Dallas is 5-3 over its last eight games. Following the Wings-Mercury game on Tuesday, she is tied for the seventh-longest streak of double-figure scoring games to start a career.

Ad

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Sonia Citron has made a big push over the last couple of weeks, overtaking her teammate, Kiki Iriafen, in the Rookie of the Year race. She has recorded more than 20 points in three of her last five games. Citron had 22 points on June 28, 21 on June 26 and 28 on June 22.

Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

Citron’s style of play isn’t flashy. However, her guard skills are on full display as she continues to help the Mystics hang on in the playoff hunt. Citron and Brittney Sykes make up one of the league's most potent backcourts on offense.

Ad

#3 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

A tough week has Kiki Iriafen still at the No. 3 spot in the Rookie of the Year race. She impressed with her efficiency at the start of the season but has struggled lately, shooting just 20.8% over her last three games.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

The 6-foot-3 forward’s rebounding numbers have also been on the decline. Teams may have figured out her weakness and are using their centers to guard the paint. It has forced Iriafen to rely on her jumper.

Ad

#4 Monique Akoa Makani (Phoenix Mercury)

Monique Akoa Makani has continued to impress after going undrafted. She was stellar against the Wings on Thursday, recording 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. She also had a terrific outing versus the New York Liberty, scoring 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Akoa Makani has stepped up for Kahlea Copper, who has been limited to six appearances.

Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

The 5-foot-10 guard has done well in her stead and is an important piece on one of the league’s best teams this season. She is also one of the best 3-point shooters in this class, shooting 42.9% from deep.

Ad

#5 Lexi Held (Phoenix Mercury)

After going undrafted, Lexi Held put the league on notice with her strong performances in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. During the in-season tournament, she scored 16 points over the Lynx, 24 against the Golden State Valkyries and 14 versus the Seattle Storm.

Dallas Wings v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

The 5-foot-10 guard’s strong run ended after she suffered a pneumothorax against the New York Liberty on June 19. She has missed five games since, but has doing enough to stay in the top five of the Rookie of the Year race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More