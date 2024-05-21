WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Angel Reese (Week 1)

The first week of the WNBA season is in the books, and a handful of rookies have made their presence known. Multiple members of the 2024 class have shown why the group of first-year players had so much hype around them.

With big names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in the mix, the Rookie of the Year race is going to be interesting. Both players have put together a strong start and likely will be vying for the award come the season's end.

There's still a long way to go, but here's a look at some of the top rookies in the WNBA through week one.

2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year power rankings

5) Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics

Coming in at No. 5 is Washington Mystics guard Aaliyah Edwards. She was taken sixth overall in April's draft.

Through her first three games, Edwards is averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. She's coming off her best outing to date, nearly notching up a double-double against the Seattle Storm (nine points, 11 rebounds).

4) Rickea Jackson, LA Sparks

Next up is one of the multiple rookie standouts on the LA Sparks, Rickea Jackson. The No. 4 pick is averaging double-digits in scoring through the first week of her career.

In her debut, Jackson notched seven points and three rebounds against the Atlanta Dream. She followed that up by going for 13 points against the defending champions Las Vegas Aces.

3) Cameron Brink, LA Sparks

Next up is Jackson's teammate, Cameron Brink. Through her first handful of games, she's showing the potential to be one of the WNBA's top defensive players.

Brink is averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and an impressive 3.5 blocks. Her defense was on full display against the Aces over the weekend, as she grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots.

2) Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Coming in at No. 2 is the top pick in this year's WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark. She has put up some big numbers to start her career, but her team has failed to get into the win column thus far.

On the season, Clark is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Aside from scoring 20 points in her debut, Clark's best overall game came against the New York Liberty on Saturday. She ended with 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists, but Indiana endured a double-digit loss.

1) Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Claiming the top spot through week one is Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. Along with putting up good numbers, her team sits .500 on the year.

Through her first two games, Reese is averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The former LSU star has come just shy of a double-double in each of her first two games.

Reese is coming off a performance against the Dallas Wings, where she recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in a 83-74 win for the Sky.