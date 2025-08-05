WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Bueckers stays on top as Sonia Citron drops 28 vs Sky (Week 12)

Week 12 saw the Rookie of the Year race heat up as the first-year players delivered some of their best performances yet. Sonia Citron exploded for 28 points against the Chicago Sky, while teammate Kiki Iriafen kept pace with two 22-point games. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers stayed consistent en route to back-to-back 20-point games, helping her maintain her spot at the top.

Ad

Janelle Salaun and Dominique Malonga continue to battle it out for the fourth and fifth spot, while Phoenix Mercury rookies Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held struggle to catch up. As we enter the final stretch of the season, every standout performance will make a significant impact on the Rookie of the Year race.

Here are the Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 12.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 12

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Ad

Trending

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn

Bueckers continued to shine in Week 12, recording back-to-back 20-point games against the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever. Her 11 assists and one turnover over these games show her elite passing ability, which has allowed her to impact games even when her shot isn’t falling.

Ad

Bueckers continues to be the most complete rookie from the 2025 class and averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games this week. Despite her solid performance, the Dallas Wings continued to struggle, losing both games.

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn

Sonia Citron had one of the best shooting nights of her young career against the Chicago Sky. She finished with 28 points, shooting 10-for-15, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Citron didn’t stand out with her assists or rebounding, but her efficient shooting and ability to take over games keep her ahead of Kiki Iriafen.

Ad

When her shot is falling like this, Citron looks like one of the most dangerous rookies out of the 2025 draft class. She averaged 20.0 points and 2.3 assists through three games.

#3 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn

Citron wasn’t the only one lighting it up for the Mystics, as Kiki Iriafen also had herself quite a week. She averaged 18 points and seven rebounds across three games, including two 22-point performances.

Ad

Iriafen was one of the most efficient players, not just among the rookies, but in the league, shooting 59.2%. The No. 4 pick had one of her best weeks of the season, but it wasn’t enough to dethrone her teammate.

#4 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn

Janelle Salaun had a difficult week that saw her efficiency take quite a hit over four games. She averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over this stretch, shooting 36.5% from the floor. Salaun had a notable game, recording 16 points and nine rebounds in a 73-66 win against the Chicago Sky, and was quiet in the other three.

Ad

Another week of inconsistent offense could see the Valkyries’ rookie fall further down the Rookie of the Year rankings.

#5 Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm - Source: Imagn

Dominique Malonga continues to impress with her limited minutes on the Seattle Storm’s stacked lineup. She played two games this week, recording 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds. Malonga’s stellar two-way play separates her from the others in the Rookie of the Year race.

She continues to make her presence felt in the paint and is showing good instincts defending near the rim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More