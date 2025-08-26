WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Paige Bueckers seals ROTY case, Sonia Citron mounts late push (Week 15)

With the 2025 WNBA season reaching its climax, Paige Bueckers has continued to dominate the running for Rookie of the Year, seemingly solidifying her case for the award with a 44-point outburst this week.

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has also separated herself from the pack and sits firmly in second place. But a lack of team success has her trailing the No. 1 pick. While both the Wings and the Mystics have failed to secure a place in the playoffs, Bueckers has done more for her team in Dallas, giving her the edge for the top spot.

Dominique Malonga has made a statement with her performances over the last few weeks, also surging in the rankings. Lastly, Kiki Iriafen has been a menacing presence both in the paint and on the glass for Washington, while Janelle Salaun has become a key part of the Golden State Valkyries' rotation, helping the rookies stay alive in the running.

Here are the Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 15.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 15

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers seems to have sealed her case for winning the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. She had a statement game on Wednesday, recording 44 points against the LA Sparks on 17-for-21 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

Even though Bueckers was held to a combined 20 points in the Wings’ other two games this week, her performance against LA puts her ahead of the pack. She averaged 21.7 points and 6.7 assists, shooting 55%, including 66.7% from 3-point range this week.

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Sonia Citron had another efficient week on offense, continuing to score with the poise and polish of a veteran guard. She played four games for the Mystics, recording 15.3 points on 48.3% shooting, including 53% from 3-point range.

Citron is now recording 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in this campaign and has firmly established herself as the No. 2 rookie from the 2025 draft class.

#3 Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

As the first Frenchwoman to dunk in a game, fans had many expectations from Dominique Malonga after the Seattle Storm drafted her with the No. 2 pick. She has come to life during the final stretch of the season and continues to showcase her athleticism and solid touch in the paint, leading the Storm to three wins this week.

This week, Malonga posted averages of 18.0 points and 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, impacting the game on both ends of the floor. Her late burst has helped her make a serious push in the Rookie of the Year race.

#4 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Kiki Iriafen continues to dominate the paint, averaging 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds through four games last week. She recorded 21 points and 15 rebounds in a tough loss against the Las Vegas Aces, showing her credentials against one of the best teams in the league.

She has been consistent, but a lack of big performances has left her behind Malonga in the Rookie of the Year race.

#5 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Janelle Salaun was again a reliable scoring option for the Golden State Valkyries, averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 48.3%. Her solid 15-point performance against the Mercury shows that she can uplift the team, even when competing against some of the best forwards in the league.

Her size and touch inside, combined with her impact on both ends, have helped Salaun stay alive in the running for Rookie of the Year. While she has separated herself from the pack, Salaun still trails the other rookies on the list.

