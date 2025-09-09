WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Paige Bueckers or Sonia Citron - who has been the best rookie this season? (Week 17)

As the 2025 Rookie of the Year race nears its conclusion, Paige Bueckers remains on top thanks to her season-long consistency and overall impact as the No. 1 pick. Sonia Citron remains Bueckers’ only challenger for the award this season, having separated herself from the other rookies with fantastic offensive production throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Kiki Iriafen, Janelle Salaun and Dominique Malonga have made an impact on their teams with their stellar play on the interior. But it hasn’t been enough to dethrone Bueckers and Citron.

Here are the Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 17

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 17

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers has firmly established herself as a generational talent for the Dallas Wings. She is the team’s engine on offense and has been key in helping Dallas win nine games this season. Bueckers' ability to make an impact when her shot isn’t falling, be it through defense or playmaking, remains unmatched by the other rookies in her class.

She has made 35 appearances for Dallas, averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 47.4%.

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Sonia Citron’s solid shooting touch and her consistency this season have been key in helping her separate herself from the others in the Rookie of the Year race. She has made 43 appearances, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting an efficient 47.2%, including 44.3% from 3-point range.

Citron has barely missed out on a 50-40-90 season in her rookie year, which should serve as a warning sign for other teams around the league.

#3 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

While her teammate, Citron, has been lighting it up from the perimeter, Kiki Iriafen has established herself as one of the most consistent forwards in the league with her presence in the paint. She has been crashing the glass for Washington all season long, scoring with efficiency inside.

Iriafen has played 43 games this season, averaging 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. If she can add a 3-point shot to her skillset, it should see her surpass many on this Rookie of the Year list.

#4 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Janelle Salaun’s presence in the paint, especially her shooting and defensive acumen, has been a bright spot for the Golden State Valkyries. Furthermore, she has been showing off her range from beyond the arc, now shooting 36.5% for the season.

Salaun has played no small part in helping the Valkyries clinch a spot in the postseason, averaging 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, making 34 appearances.

#5 Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn

Dominique Malonga’s skills warrant a higher place on this Rookie of the Year list, but fans didn’t get to see her best until halfway through the season. Malonga gradually adjusted to the WNBA’s fast-paced play and is now playing like a seasoned veteran on both ends.

However, her struggles during the early going of the season have held her back from competing with the other players. Malonga has averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Seattle Storm, playing 41 games this season.

