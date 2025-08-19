WNBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Paige Bueckers steady on top as Dominique Malonga makes a late push (Week 14)

As we head into the final stretch of the 2025 WNBA season, Paige Bueckers continues to hold her place at the top in the Rookie of the Year race. But the race is tightening, with Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron catching up after two stellar weeks on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Kiki Iriafen continues to rack up double-doubles, establishing her dominant presence in the paint.

Dominique Malonga has also come to life, displaying her athleticism and touch around the rim with back-to-back double-doubles. Lastly, Janelle Salaun has been steady with her solid production for the Golden State Valkyries.

Here are the Rookie of the Year rankings for Week 14.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 14

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Paige Bueckers continues to prove herself as the most complete player from the 2025 class, uplifting the Dallas Wings’ offense even with her 3-point shot not falling. She made five appearances over the past two weeks, recording 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Bueckers’ ability to create her own shot and facilitate for her teammates was on full display, even as she struggled from beyond the arc. Her consistency throughout the season could see her run away with the Rookie of the Year award.

#2 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Sonia Citron has been on a different level over the past two weeks, displaying elite efficiency on offense. Over that stretch, she has averaged 19.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in six games.

Citron’s stellar shooting touch can often make people forget that they’re witnessing a rookie and not a polished veteran guard. If her 24-point night against the LA Sparks on 9-for-16 shooting is any indication of what’s to come, the Mystics could have a generational offensive talent on their hands.

#3 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

Kiki Iriafen continues to prove herself as one of the league’s most dependable players in the paint. Over the last two weeks, she has averaged 15.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists across six games, recording four double-doubles.

Her efficiency at the rim (55.6% shooting) and relentless effort on the glass have helped the Washington Mystics swing the momentum of games on more than one occasion. While she’s lagging in the Rookie of the Year race, Iriafen’s efficiency on offense and effort are helping her become a cornerstone for the team.

#4 Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

Dominique Malonga has made a strong push in the Rookie of the Year race with her scoring surge in August. In her last six appearances, she recorded 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds with elite efficiency, shooting 65%.

Her work on the glass hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Malonga recording back-to-back double-doubles against the Sparks and Las Vegas Aces. While her late push isn’t enough to put her higher in the Rookie of the Year race, her development is a positive sign for the Seattle Storm.

#5 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

Janelle Salaun has continued to establish herself as one of the better rookies in the 2025 class. Her two-way play for the Valkyries has proved invaluable, combined with her presence on the perimeter and length in the paint.

Salaun has played six games over the last two weeks, recording 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. She also hit double figures in points in four straight games, highlighting her consistent production for Golden State. Unfortunately, her efficiency still leaves much to be desired, bringing her to fifth in the Rookie of the Year race.

