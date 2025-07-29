WNBA Trade Deadline: 3 players Chicago Sky could trade to upgrade roster around Angel Reese feat. Kia Nurse

With the trade deadline closing in, the Chicago Sky have some important decisions to make. Following Angel Reese's double-doubles, the Sky front office will need to find the right pieces to build around her if they are to go further in the postseason.

The team has shown flashes of brilliance this season but continues to struggle with consistency. Looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2023, the Sky (7-18) are a long way off, as they are 12th. Despite Reese's performances, a few veterans haven’t quite found their rhythm, and the rotations are still a work in progress.

For the Sky to battle for the playoff spots, they need to shake things up. Although they don’t require a massive overhaul, a few calculated moves could give Reese the help she needs. On that ntoe, here are three players the Sjy could trade to upgrade the roster around Angel Reese.

Three players the Chicago Sky could trade to upgrade the roster around Angel Reese

#1 Rebecca Allen

Allen was traded to the Chicago Sky in February for Lindsay Allen and was expected to help stretch the floor and defend multiple positions.

However, her appearances have been sporadic, making 12 stats and recording 20.6 minutes per game. Allen has also struggled to consistently contribute on either end, averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

She’s on a $160,000 deal — one of the biggest contracts on the Sky roster — which makes her a valuable trade chip. At 6-foot-2 with solid defensive tools, she could draw interest from teams looking for length on the wing. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky could use the opportunity to bring in a younger player or collect future picks to better support Angel Reese’s growth.

#2 Elizabeth Williams

Williams is an important part of the Sky roster, having featured in all 25 games. However, she has had seven starts this term, and with her advancing age, the Sky could cash in on her. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese have become the starting pair for Chicago, while Maddy Westbled is a great young option in the frontcourt.

Averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, Williams is no bad player, but the Sky have great depth in the front court and could use the veteran as a trade asset. Teams lacking in size or needing a playoff push would love to have an experienced center like her.

While her $100,000 contract could create room for their younger bigs, who can help stretch the floor or fill in gaps on the wing.

#1 Kia Nurse

Joining the Chicago Sky in January, there were high hopes when Kia Nurse first joined the team.

The former All-Star was brought in to add experience and shooting, but hasn’t made the impact many expected. Averaging 7.3 points per game, Nurse is one of the other performing guards on the team, with Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham providing better returns.

Although she still brings leadership to the locker room, her on-court production has fallen short, and her $145,000 contract could yield great returns for the Chicago Sky. They could look to trade Nurse to a contending team in need of a veteran guard and could bring in a ball-playing guard who can shoot from range.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More