WNBA Trade Deadline: 3 players Dallas Wings could trade to retool roster around Paige Bueckers feat. Arike Ogunbowale

The Dallas Wings could be active ahead of the August 7 WNBA trade deadline. They could move key players to punt the season or retool the roster to compete for a playoff spot behind All-Star guard Paige Bueckers. The Wings, who own an 8-19 record, the third-worst in the league, could likely go for the former instead of the latter.The Wings are five games behind the Washington Mystics (12-13) for the eighth and final playoff spot. They could send their established stars elsewhere and embrace a full rebuild. A losing season for the Wings will also put them in a better position for next year’s top-heavy draft class.Dallas Wings could move on from Arike Ogunbowale and two other veterans#3. Myisha Hines-AllenNBA insider Kevin Pelton urged fans to keep track of Myisha Hines-Allen, who no longer starts for the Dallas Wings. According to the ESPN analyst, Hines-Allen, for Indiana Fever backup forward Damiris Dantas could help both teams.The 6-foot-4 Dantas can back up Li Yueru or Teaira McCowan or start with either of them. The rugged Brazilian should reinforce a defense ranked 10th in the WNBA. Trading Hines-Allen would open more minutes for Haley Jones, Maddy Seigrist, who will return late in the season and rookie Luisa Geiselsoder.Meanwhile, Myisha Hines-Allen provides frontcourt depth behind Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.#2. DiJonai CarringtonDiJonai Carrington is averaging 11.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Advanced metrics, though, paint a different picture. She has not been a good fit for the Dallas Wings.Without Carrington, Dallas has a 108.9 offensive rating. When she is on the floor, the offense stutters to 100.8 ORTG. The same trend happens on defense, where the Wings have a 91.2 defensive rating when she is on the bench. When she plays, the defensive efficiency drops to a staggering 116.2.Trading Carrington will allow coach Chris Koclanes to give more minutes to rookies JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James, players who have started to show their potential.A championship-contending team could agree to get DiJonai Carrington for a player with an expiring contract and a second-round pick.#1. Arike OgunbowaleThe Dallas Wings hyped the Arike Ogunbowale partnership with Paige Bueckers before the team drafted the former UConn star. The pair has shown flashes of their potential as the team’s 1-2 punch, but the former All-Star becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Wings might want to get something in return for Ogunbowale before she decides to play somewhere else following free agency.Ogunbowale is a proven scorer who could push a team on the fringes of a playoff spot to the postseason. The Golden State Valkyries, who lost All-Star Kayla Thornton to a season-ending injury, could give her a serious look. Ogunbowale could also be a crucial addition to a team looking to win the championship. The Seattle Storm, ninth in offensive rating, could send her to Dallas for a first-round pick.The Dallas Wings would likely without their most experienced scorer, but their rookies get more exposure. It also does not hurt that they get a first-rounder and improve their chances of an early 2026 lottery pick. By trading Ogunbowale, the Wings could pair Paige Bueckers with Azzi Fudd.