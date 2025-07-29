WNBA Trade Deadline: 3 players Las Vegas Aces could trade to upgrade roster around A'ja Wilson feat. Jewell Loyd

With just over a week left for the WNBA's Aug. 7 trade deadline, teams like the Las Vegas Aces will be ramping up their business in the coming days. The Aces are one of the teams that will be busy during this period as they look to improve their roster before the deadline.

They are under growing pressure as questions mount about their roster around star forward A’ja Wilson. Their high-profile offseason trade for Jewell Loyd hasn’t had the desired impact, and time is running out for course correction. The Aces (13-13) remain in the playoff hunt, but a roster shakeup may be needed if they want to make a serious postseason run.

On that note, here are three players the Aces could trade at this critical juncture to upgrade their roster around A'ja Wilson.

Three players the Las Vegas Aces could trade to upgrade their roster around A'ja Wilson

#3 Kia Stokes (Center)

Re-signed to a modest contract, Kiah Stokes has been a key piece in Las Vegas’ rotation since 2021.

However, the center could be one of the players to get shipped by the Aces before the deadline as they look to strengthen their roster. With NaLyssa Smith and Megan Gustafsson in the fold, they have ample cover for Stokes.

Her minutes and on-court impact have dwindled, as she's averaging 2.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, shooting under 38%. With one year left on her deal, the Aces could pursue a more versatile frontcourt piece that better complements Wilson’s dominance.

#2 Chelsea Gray (Guard)

Despite being one of the most decorated guards in franchise history, Chelsea Gray's time with the Aces could be coming to an end. The three-time WNBA champion is on an expiring deal and carries a significant salary, which could be used to get a versatile option for Wilson.

Although her leadership and playmaking skills make her an important asset, the Aces have a similar player in Jackie Young. So, they could use Gray to go for a player with similar floor-spreading and passing ability but at a lower cost.

At 32, Las Vegas can make her $196,267 salary as a plausible trade chip and bring in younger players to complement the reigning MVP.

#1 Jewell Loyd (Guard)

Loyd arrived in Las Vegas via a blockbuster three‑team trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the Sparks. However, that has backfired on the Aces, as the six‑time All‑Star has been unable to perform alongside A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young, while Plum has gone on to have an All-Star season.

The guard’s production has taken a hit this season, averaging a career-low 10.8 points per game while raising concerns about chemistry and depth. The Aces need a reliable two-way wing, and moving on from Loyd could help them fill that gap.

Her $249,032 salary would create valuable cap space, but Vegas will need to find a team willing to pay a premium for her services.

