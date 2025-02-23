Sonia Citron may have been in the discussion for most underrated players heading into the WNBA draft, but the NC State Guard seems to be hitting her stride at the right time. In what has become an instant classic, NC State edged top-seeded Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, and it was Citron's 3-pointer that helped her team take the game to overtime after trailing late against the favorites.

Magic Johnson, known for his live commentary-esque habits on X, was one of the viewers for the epic tie and sure enough gave Citron a shout-out for her big-time shot, which could elevate her to household name status.

"Wow wow wow - what a big 3-point shot for Sonia Citron to send ND vs. NC State into overtime!" tweeted Magic, awestruck by the clutch genes displayed by Citron with the biggest shot of the game.

Magic went on to tweet the game out as the "best women's college basketball game this season", adding to the hype and attention around NC State's big upset, as the team defeated its fourth top-25 opponent in a row to advance in the ACC tournament.

With the WNBA draft fast approaching, the 2025 draft class has been touted to have a sure-shot top pick in Paige Bueckers. The remaining spots appear to be up for grabs, with Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron and Aneesa Morrow swapping spots for the other top picks on most big boards. Citron's stellar performances at the ACC tournament could mean her name could be the one that is called after Bueckers' on April 14.

Sonia Citron had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in NC State's win over Notre Dame

Sonia Citron, who stands at 6-foot-1, is a dynamic guard with a solid two-way skill set and has displayed a clutch gene throughout her collegiate career. While her big 3-pointer may have caught the eye in her recent performance, the fact that the guard scored 23 points at 61% efficiency against the highest-seeded team in the country warrants additional attention.

Sonia Citron in action against Duke - Source: Getty

For the ACC Tournament, this was Citron's highest-scoring outing, showing that the guard is capable of stepping things up when her team needs her in the scoring column.

Citron averages around 14 points a game with 5.6 rebounds. While the numbers aren't eye-popping compared to guards typically drafted early, her game passes the eye test and her skill set translates well into the WNBA. Being known as a team player is bound to help her case too.

Will NC State's Sonia Citron continue her ACC tournament form and see her name called within the top 5 picks of the draft? Will the talent that wowed Magic Johnson soon be dazzling on the WNBA stage?

