"You don't crown someone at the beginning": A’ja Wilson’s coach shatters Napheesa Collier’s MVP hopes in stinging reality check

As the WNBA season reaches its final stretch, the race for the MVP is heating up - and A’ja Wilson is emerging as the clear frontrunner. The Las Vegas Aces star is having a spectacular year both individually and collectively, placing her at the top of many lists for the prestigious honor.Wilson’s rival, Napheesa Collier, is equally having a stellar season, averaging 23.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 3.2 apg, but she could still end up in the shadow of the three-time MVP.Aces coach Becky Hammon, who has been championing A’ja Wilson’s MVP case, downplayed Collier’s chances. On Tuesday, Hammon added fuel to the fire by taking a shot at fans and analysts for prematurely crowning the Minnesota Lynx star the outright favorite.&quot;This is the league MVP, &quot; said Hammon as she scrutinised potential weaknesses in Collier's MVP case. “So please stop all that silliness talking about who's more impactful on their team. By the way, A’ja wins that argument too. We went 1-3 without her. She impacts both sides of the game.”Given the excellence of almost all of A’ja Wilson’s performances this season, Hammon is well within her rights to vent her feelings. The 48-year-old is convinced that Wilson is currently outperforming her rival. The three-time MVP is averaging 23.8 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 3.0 apg.“Nobody cares about your feelings and your opinions,&quot; she continued. “Math doesn't lie. The numbers are the numbers. Whether she's winning her 12th MVP, which she very well could in her career, or her first, you don't crown someone at the beginning of the year and then walk it back so that it fits your narrative.”For many, A’ja Wilson closed the gap on Collier on the back of the Aces' historic 15-game unbeaten run. Collier was cruising to her first MVP award until an ankle injury saw her missing almost a month of action. It's hard to judge players in a team sport, but both players have made strong cases to have a shot at the MVP this season.A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier head-to-head this seasonAs much as Napheesa Collier’s MVP chatter took a hit with A'ja Wilson and the Aces resurging, the Lynx star still has the better head-to-head record this season.Both teams have faced each other four times this season, with the Minnesota outfit going 3-1. Lynx won the opener 76-62, with Collier scoring seven points, one assist and six rebounds, while Wilson missed the game due to injury.In the second game, the Lynx won 109-78, with Collier posting five points, two assists and nine rebounds. Wilson put up 15 points, three assists and seven rebounds.The third time they faced each other, the Lynx handed the Aces a humiliating 111-58 defeat, with Collier going 18/5/3 compared to Wilson’s 10/2/5.In the last matchup, the Aces got the lick back with a 97-87 win. Wilson scored near double 37/2/8 compared to Collier’s 12/3/6.