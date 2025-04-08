"You dk s**t bout my long-lasting resume": Alexis Morris rips Angel Reese fans in heated back-and-forth rant

Angel Reese has been the subject of arguably the most divisive discussion regarding women's basketball. You either love her or hate her when it comes to the discourse surrounding the Sky star. Alexis Morris, a former teammate of Reese's, appears to be on the hater camp with her recent social media activity and added to the narrative by clapping back aggressively at a Reese fan on X on Tuesday.

Morris stirred up a storm with her activity over the past week with various direct and indirect jibes at her former teammate on X. Particularly controversial was her retweet of a post sniding Reese after LSU's entry to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on the back of Aneesah Morrow's stellar display which was compared by many to Reese's play at LSU.

The Harlem Globetrotter continued to engage with Reese fans following her controversial comments and ripped into a fan on Tuesday when the fan hinted that Morris' popularity can be solely attributed to her association with the Chicago Sky star at LSU.

"Get off of BEYONCÉ’S internet right now with this bs. MY NAME BEEN HOUSEHOLD, you only know me from LSU! You dk shit bout my long lasting resume. This why I told yall, “respect my mf name” in front of millions for a reason! Now get off Beyoncé internet and do some research," Morris tweeted, denying any suggestion of Reese making her popular.

Morris lost her cool with fans, and calling a former teammate names in public is bound to go poorly with fans around the world. The beef between Angel Reese fans and Alexis Morris is simmering and could go on for a while, with Morris repeatedly engaging and fuelling the fire on X.

Alexis Morris had previously sounded off on Angel Reese even while they were teammates at LSU

The recent social media posts and engagement with fans of the Chicago Sky star isn't the first time Alexis Morris has thrown shade at her former LSU teammate. Even during their time in college, Morris had indirectly taken digs at her Angel Reese, with a tweet during Reese's suspension for an apparent attitude issue by the team headlining the issue.

"I never ever wanted to be at odds, or cared about likes, media, nil none of those things. I just wanted to hoop. I come from a different generation of players, we did not have all this when I was in HS!! NIL is a plus! Media coverage is a plus in my eyes!!" Morris posted in November 2023, indirectly taking a shot at Reese's popularity outside of basketball.

Alexis Morris during her brief stint at the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun

Morris, who has taken a contrasting career path despite starring alongside Angel Reese at LSU, has strong feelings about the Chicago Sky star and appears to have a feeling that she has been treated differently from how her teammate has been treated by the WNBA and fans alike. Fans, however, seem to have no sympathy, and Morris' decision to constantly beef with fans hasn't helped either.

