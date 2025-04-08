  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "You dk s**t bout my long-lasting resume": Alexis Morris rips Angel Reese fans in heated back-and-forth rant

"You dk s**t bout my long-lasting resume": Alexis Morris rips Angel Reese fans in heated back-and-forth rant

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Apr 08, 2025 20:46 GMT
LSU v Iowa - Source: Getty
"You dk s**t bout my long-lasting resume": Alexis Morris rips Angel Reese fans in heated back-and-forth rant - Source: Getty

Angel Reese has been the subject of arguably the most divisive discussion regarding women's basketball. You either love her or hate her when it comes to the discourse surrounding the Sky star. Alexis Morris, a former teammate of Reese's, appears to be on the hater camp with her recent social media activity and added to the narrative by clapping back aggressively at a Reese fan on X on Tuesday.

Ad

Morris stirred up a storm with her activity over the past week with various direct and indirect jibes at her former teammate on X. Particularly controversial was her retweet of a post sniding Reese after LSU's entry to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on the back of Aneesah Morrow's stellar display which was compared by many to Reese's play at LSU.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Harlem Globetrotter continued to engage with Reese fans following her controversial comments and ripped into a fan on Tuesday when the fan hinted that Morris' popularity can be solely attributed to her association with the Chicago Sky star at LSU.

"Get off of BEYONCÉ’S internet right now with this bs. MY NAME BEEN HOUSEHOLD, you only know me from LSU! You dk shit bout my long lasting resume. This why I told yall, “respect my mf name” in front of millions for a reason! Now get off Beyoncé internet and do some research," Morris tweeted, denying any suggestion of Reese making her popular.
Ad
Ad

Morris lost her cool with fans, and calling a former teammate names in public is bound to go poorly with fans around the world. The beef between Angel Reese fans and Alexis Morris is simmering and could go on for a while, with Morris repeatedly engaging and fuelling the fire on X.

Alexis Morris had previously sounded off on Angel Reese even while they were teammates at LSU

The recent social media posts and engagement with fans of the Chicago Sky star isn't the first time Alexis Morris has thrown shade at her former LSU teammate. Even during their time in college, Morris had indirectly taken digs at her Angel Reese, with a tweet during Reese's suspension for an apparent attitude issue by the team headlining the issue.

Ad
"I never ever wanted to be at odds, or cared about likes, media, nil none of those things. I just wanted to hoop. I come from a different generation of players, we did not have all this when I was in HS!! NIL is a plus! Media coverage is a plus in my eyes!!" Morris posted in November 2023, indirectly taking a shot at Reese's popularity outside of basketball.
Ad
Alexis Morris during her brief stint at the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Alexis Morris during her brief stint at the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Morris, who has taken a contrasting career path despite starring alongside Angel Reese at LSU, has strong feelings about the Chicago Sky star and appears to have a feeling that she has been treated differently from how her teammate has been treated by the WNBA and fans alike. Fans, however, seem to have no sympathy, and Morris' decision to constantly beef with fans hasn't helped either.

About the author
Achyuth Jayagopal

Achyuth Jayagopal

Twitter icon

Achyuth Jayagopal is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field with The Sports Rush and Sportskeeda. He is also a qualified lawyer and is pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Business and Management.

Achyuth's favorite team is the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the reasons Achyuth started following basketball was the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his journey is extremely inspiring. Achyuth has been rooting for Giannis and the Bucks ever since.

When not writing or watching basketball, Achyuth is mostly focused on his coursework. That said, in his downtime, Achyuth plays a lot of sports games, watches movies and appreciates traveling. He also enjoys cooking and replicates his favorite dishes when he is away from home.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी