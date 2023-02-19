AHD vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 20, 2023

Ahmedabad Defenders will be up against Calicut Heroes in the 19th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (February 20).

After a disappointing start to their campaign, the Ahmedabad Defenders have picked up the pace at just the right time, having won three games on the trot. They are coming off a huge 5-0 victory against the Chennai Blitz in their previous game. They currently sit at the top of the points table with seven points in their kitty and a point ratio of 1.139.

Meanwhile, the Calicut Heroes are in red-hot form right now as they haven’t lost a single game in the tournament, including a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts in their previous fixture. They have now climbed to second place in the points table with six points to their name and a point ratio of 1.041.

Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: February 20, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

AHD vs CAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, Jerome Vinith, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Jose Sandoval, L M Manoj

Captain: Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Vice-Captain: L M Manoj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Jose Sandoval, Santosh S

Captain: Jose Sandoval, Vice-Captain: Santosh S

