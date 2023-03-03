AHD vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – March 4th, 2023

Ahmedabad Defenders (AHD) will be up against Calicut Heroes (CAL) in the second semifinal of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Center in Kochi on Saturday (March 4).

Ahmedabad Defenders have made it to the semifinals of the tournament for the second year in a row. They finished second in the points table after losing 3-2 against the Kolkata Thunderbolts in their final league game. They have played really well throughout the tournament and stormed into the knockout stage with 11 points and a point ratio of 1.074.

After a bright start to the tournament, the Calicut Heroes have looked a bit sloppy. They have won only twice in their previous five games, including a 3-2 loss against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in their final league-stage game. However, they still managed to secure a place in the semifinals after finishing third with eight points and a point ratio of 0.984.

Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: March 4, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Center, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

AHD vs CAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabakaran, Jerome Vinith, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Jose Sandoval, Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S

Captain: Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Vice-Captain: Santosh S

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Srikanth, Jerome Vinith, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Jose Sandoval, Mohan Ukkrapandian, M Ashwin Raj

Captain: Jose Sandoval, Vice-Captain: M Ashwin Raj

