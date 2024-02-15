AHD vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 1

The inaugural match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 is all set to be played between the Ahmedabad Defenders and Chennai Blitz at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 15.

Ahmedabad Defenders, who are the defending champions, beat the Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 in the final last year to clinch the title.

The Defenders will be eager to make a strong start this season in a bid to retain their title after announcing a balanced squad comprising a mix of young and experienced players.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, had a forgettable campaign last season as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just two points, winning just one of their seven games. They will be keen to fare better this year.

Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz, Match 1

Date & Time: February 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Ahmedabad Defenders

Srikanth Tamilvanan, Sakthi Kumar, Muthusamy Appavu, Aswath Pandiyaraj, IIya Burau, Manoj Manjunatha, Parth Patel, Shikhar Singh, Naveen Raja Jacob, Max Senica, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Shon T John, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Harsh Chaudhari.

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti.

Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Srikanth Tamilvanan, Muthusamy Appavu, IIya Burau, Manoj Manjunatha, Naveen Raja Jacob, Angamuthu Ramaswamy.

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Surya Nanjil, Sayanth T, Raman Kumar, Paras, Jobin Varghese.

AHD vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Muthusamy Appavu, IIya Burau, Naveen Raja Jacob, Raman Kumar, Paras

Captain: Naveen Raja Jacob, Vice-captain: Raman Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srikanth Tamilvanan, Muthusamy Appavu, IIya Burau, Naveen Raja Jacob, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese

Captain: Muthusamy Appavu, Vice-captain: IIya Burau