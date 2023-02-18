AHD vs CHN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 19th, 2023

Ahmedabad Defenders will lock horns with Chennai Blitz in the 17th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (February 19).

After losing their first game of the tournament, the Ahmedabad Defenders have made a stunning comeback as they have won back-to-back games, including a convincing 4-1 victory against the Mumbai Meteors in their previous game. With this win, they climbed to fifth place in the points table with four points and a point ratio of 1.076.

After starting the tournament on a high, the Chennai Blitz lost the plot as they lost three games in a row, including a 3-2 loss against the Hyderabad Blackhawks in a nail-biting game. They are currently struggling and are at the seventh position with just two points and a points ratio of 0.927.

Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Prasanna Raja AA, Jobin Varghese

AHD vs CHN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Naveen Raja Jacob, Danial Moatazedi, Muthusamy Appavu, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Captain: Naveen Raja Jacob, Vice-Captain: Angamuthu Ramaswamy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Naveen Raja Jacob, Danial Moatazedi, Muthusamy Appavu, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Captain: Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Vice-Captain: Danial Moatazedi

