AHD vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 17th, 2023

Ahmedabad Defenders will square off against Mumbai Meteors in the 14th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (February 17).

After starting their campaign with a loss, the Ahmedabad Defenders secured their first win of the tournament as they beat the Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 in a hard-fought contest. They are currently placed sixth in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 1.070. They will look to take the momentum out of this game and play at their best in upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Meteors have struggled for consistency till now as they have won only once in their previous three games, including a humiliating 4-1 loss against Bengaluru Torpedoes in their previous fixture. With this loss, they have slipped to fifth place in the points table with three points and a point ratio of 0.969.

Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors

Date & Time: February 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

AHD vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratheesh CK, Muthusamy Appavu, Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Hardeep Singh

Captain: Karthik Madhu, Vice-Captain: Hardeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratheesh CK, Muthusamy Appavu, Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Brandon Greenway

Captain: Anu James, Vice-Captain: Brandon Greenway

