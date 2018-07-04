Asian Boys' U-18 Volleyball Championship 2018, Quarterfinal: India vs Iran - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Vrinda Chopra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 26 // 04 Jul 2018, 18:38 IST

Team India in action vs China

The 12th Asian Boys' under 18 Volleyball Championship ticked off on June 29, 2018. The ongoing biennial tournament is set to take place between June 29 and July 6. The competition is contested by seventeen teams from the Asian confederation.

Having been drawn in Group D alongside Oman and Kazakhstan, team India begun their campaign on a positive note. Overpowering Oman by 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 26-16) and Kazakhstan by 3-0 (25-21 25-23 25-21), the Indian team comfortably finished as table toppers in the group stages of the tournament.

The Indian camp carried forward their exceptional winning form as they beat China 2-3 (25-23 18-25 25-18 19-25 11-15), coming from behind in this one. The Indians have been impressive so far as they take on hosts, Iran tonight in the form of their next challenge in the quarter final stage of the competition.

Should Team India succeed in their endeavours against the host nation this evening, they will qualify and proceed towards the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of Asian Boys' U-18 Volleyball Championship, on an unbeaten run.

With top two teams, Korea and Japan picking up crucial victories on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals of the competition, only two winning teams on Wednesday’s quarter final matches will join the two undefeated teams.

While the Indian boys have certainly done well in the preliminary stages, they are now faced with the stiff challenge of Iran, where, unlike the subcontinent, volleyball is one of the popular sports.

Here is all you need to know about the quarter final fixture…

Tournament Name: Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball Championship

Venue: Tabriz, Iran

Date: July 4, 2018 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30pm (IST)

Broadcast: Not being televised

Live Stream: Fans can follow live updates from the contest on Sportskeeda as well as the official Pro Volleyball Twitter Page