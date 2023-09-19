India Volleyball Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

The Indian contingent is all set to start their Asian Games 2023 campaign on Tuesday, September 19, in Hangzhou, China. The first event will be the Men's Volleyball Preliminary Round where India will take on Cambodia in their opening encounter of the competition.

The Indian Men's Volleyball Team is drawn in Pool C of the competition alongside Cambodia and the Republic of Korea. A win in both games would earn the Indian side a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's Volleyball Team will start their campaign on Saturday, September 30. DPR Korea and China are the two teams India will face in Pool A of the Women's Volleyball Preliminary Round at the Asian Games 2023.

The Preliminary Round will be followed by the knockouts stage if the Indian team manages to qualify for the next round of the competition.

The schedule & squads of the Indian Volleyball Teams at the Asian Games 2023 are as follows:

Asian Games 2023: Volleyball Schedule for India Matches (All Times as per IST)

Men's

Tuesday, September 19

Men's Preliminary Round (Pool C) - India vs Cambodia, 4:30 pm

Wednesday, September 20

Men's Preliminary Round (Pool C) - Republic of Korea vs India, 4:30 pm

Women's

Saturday, September 30

Women's Preliminary Round (Pool A) - India vs DPR Korea, 8:00 am

Sunday, October 1

Women's Preliminary Round (Pool A) - China vs India, 4:30 pm

Wednesday, October 4 / Thursday, October 5

Women's Quarter-Final, TBC vs TBC (if India qualify)

Friday, October 6

Women's Semi-Final, TBC vs TBC (if India qualify)

Saturday, October 7

Women's Final, TBC vs TBC (if India qualify)

Asian Games 2023: Volleyball (India's Squad)

Indian men's volleyball team: Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Muthusamy Appavu, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Hari Prasad, Amit, Erin Varghese, S Ammarambath, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, U Mohan, Rohit Kumar.

Indian women's volleyball team: Saranya Narikunnil Salikumar, Suji Vijayan, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindhu, Nirmal, Soorya, Aswani Kandoth, Jincy Johnson, Shaalini Saravanan, Minimol Abraham, Jini Kovat Shaji, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, Aswathi Raveendran.

Asian Games 2023: Where to watch the Indian Volleyball Team?

Selected games of the Indian Volleyball Team will be televised and live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV, respectively.