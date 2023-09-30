Asian Games 2023 Women's Volleyball: India vs DPR Korea preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India Women and DPR Korea Women are poised to face off in the Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou's DQ Sports Gymnasium.

After a challenging stint in the men's volleyball campaign, India shifted its focus to the women's team.

The 11-member squad will be vying for victory across four venues, facing formidable opponents, including DPR Korea, in Pool A. India's path to glory won't be a walk in the park, with arch-rivals China also posing a significant challenge in the group stage.

Having showcased prowess in their recent matches, DPR Korea's women's volleyball team entered the Asian Games with confidence. Their last five encounters exhibit a mix of victories and defeats, providing valuable insights into their form.

In the upcoming clash against India, DPR Korea will be aiming to capitalize on their recent successes and secure a strong start to their campaign.

India vs DPR Korea Match Details

Date & Time: September 30, 2023, 08:00 am IST

Venue: DQ Sports Gymnasium, Hangzhou

India vs DPR Korea Head-to-Head

DPR Korea and India are poised for their maiden meeting in women's volleyball, signifying a historic moment between the two nations. This debut encounter heightens the excitement as both teams embark on the volleyball court for the first time against each other, at the Asian Games.

This unique event carries special weight in the volleyball histories of both DPR Korea and India. The higher-ranked Korean team elevates the anticipation for their first-ever head-to-head clash, injecting added significance into this historic showdown.

India vs DPR Korea Squads

DPR Korea

Choe Pokhyang, Jo Singum, Kim Hyona, Kim Hyonju, Kim Jinhyang, Kim Kukhwa, Pyon Rimhyang, Ri Jonghyang, Ri Rahyang, Rim Hyang, Son Hyangmi, and Uh Ryonggyong.

India

Saranya, Jincy Johnson, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindhu, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, Minimol Abraham, Aswani Kandoth, Shaalini Saravanan, Suji Vijayan, Aswathi Raveendran, and Jini Kovat Shaji.

India vs DPR Korea Starting Lineup

DPR Korea

Jo Singum, Kim Jinhyang, Ri Rahyang, Rim Hyang, Uh Ryonggyong, Pyon Rimhyang

Indi

Minimol Abraham, Aswathi Raveendran, Suji Vijayan, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindhu, Shaalini Saravanan, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil

India vs DPR Korea Prediction

As DPR Korea and India gear up for their inaugural women's volleyball encounter, the prediction leans towards DPR Korea as the favored team based on their recent form. The higher-ranked Korean team, showcasing a mix of victories and dominant performances in their last matches, enters the match with a notable edge.

While India brings determination and resilience, DPR Korea's current momentum suggests they have a higher chance of securing a victory in this historic face-off. The match promises to be competitive, but the prevailing form of the Korean team adds an extra layer of anticipation, tipping the scale slightly in their favor.

Match Prediction: DPR Korea to defeat India, in the Women's Preliminary Round - Pool A match of Asian Games 2023.

