BLR vs AHD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 Final – March 5th, 2023

Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) will lock horns with Ahmedabad Defenders (AHD) in the final match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Sunday (March 5).

Bengaluru Torpedoes shocked everyone with a brilliant performance in the first semi-final as they knocked out defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. With a dominating 3-1 victory, they stormed into the final of the Prime Volleyball League 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Defenders registered a 3-2 victory over the Calicut Heroes to make it to the final for the second consecutive time. They will be eager to get their hands on the trophy this year as they gear up to face a competitive Bengaluru side in the final.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date & Time: March 5, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu TR

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Sethu TR

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

BLR vs AHD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Balasubramaniam, Muthusamy Appavu, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, L M Manoj, Pankaj Sharma, Angamuthu Ramaswamy

Captain: M Balasubramaniam, Vice-Captain: Angamuthu Ramaswamy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: : M Balasubramaniam, Muthusamy Appavu, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, L M Manoj, Pankaj Sharma, Jose Ibin

Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: L M Mano

