BLR vs AHD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 Final – March 5th, 2023

Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) will lock horns with Ahmedabad Defenders (AHD) in the final match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Sunday (March 5).
Bengaluru Torpedoes shocked everyone with a brilliant performance in the first semi-final as they knocked out defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. With a dominating 3-1 victory, they stormed into the final of the Prime Volleyball League 2023.
Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Defenders registered a 3-2 victory over the Calicut Heroes to make it to the final for the second consecutive time. They will be eager to get their hands on the trophy this year as they gear up to face a competitive Bengaluru side in the final.
Match Details
Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders
Date & Time: March 5, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST
Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi
Squads to choose from
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu TR
Ahmedabad Defenders
T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James
Probable Playing 6
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Sethu TR
Ahmedabad Defenders
Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam
BLR vs AHD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Balasubramaniam, Muthusamy Appavu, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, L M Manoj, Pankaj Sharma, Angamuthu Ramaswamy
Captain: M Balasubramaniam, Vice-Captain: Angamuthu Ramaswamy
Fantasy Suggestion #2: : M Balasubramaniam, Muthusamy Appavu, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, L M Manoj, Pankaj Sharma, Jose Ibin
Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: L M Mano