BLR vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 28th, 2023

Bengaluru Torpedoes will square off against Calicut Heroes in the 26th match of the ongoing Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Tuesday, February 28.

After winning three games on the trot, the Bengaluru Torpedoes lost 3-2 against the Hyderabad Blackhawks in a nail-biting contest. However, they still have a fair chance of making it to the knockout round of the competition as they are currently placed fifth in the standings with six points and a point ratio of 0.987.

The Calicut Heroes, on the other hand, have been in fine form throughout the tournament and are just one win away from reaching the semi-finals of the competition. They have lost only twice in their previous five games, including a shocking 3-2 against the Kochi Blue Spikers in the previous game. They are currently placed third with eight points and a point ratio of 0.987.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: February 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, and Sethu Tr.

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, and Chirag Yadav.

Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, and Vyshak Renjith.

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, and Shafeeque Rahman.

BLR vs CAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, and Jerome Vinith.

Captain: Jose Sandoval, Vice-Captain: M Ashwin Raj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, and Jose Ibin.

Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Vice-Captain: Jose Ibin

