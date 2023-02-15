BLR vs CHN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 16th, 2023

Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) will be up against Chennai Blitz (CHN) in the 12th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 16.

After a disappointing start to their campaign, Bengaluru Torpedoes finally registered their first win of the tournament as they thrashed the Mumbai Meteors 4-1 in their previous fixture. With this comprehensive victory, they have now climbed to fourth place in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 1.000.

Chennai Blitz, meanwhile, succumbed to their first loss of the tournament in their previous fixture as they were blanked 5-0 by the Mumbai Meteors. They have now slipped to seventh place in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 0.872.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant, Renato Mendes, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Y V Sita Rama Raju

BLR vs CHN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Mujeeb MC, Pankaj Sharma, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Jose Ibin

Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Vice-Captain: Jose Ibin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Mujeeb MC, Pankaj Sharma, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Jose Ibin

Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb MC

Poll : 0 votes