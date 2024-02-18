BLR vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 7

Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against the Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai will play host to this exciting clash on Sunday, February 18.
Bengaluru Torpedoes started their campaign on a high as they registered a convincing 3-1 victory over the Kolkata Thunderbolts in their opening game of the tournament.
The scores were tied after the two sets, but the Torpedoes held their nerves in the end and won with scores of 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, and 15-10.
Delhi Toofans, on the other hand, did not have an ideal start to the tournament as they lost to the Mumbai Meteors 3-2 in a nail biting game.
The game was evenly poised after the four sets, but the Toofans failed to keep going in the deciding set of the game as they lost with scores of 15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, and 17-15.
Match Details
Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, Match 7
Date & Time: February 18, 2024, at 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Squads to choose from
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Ibin Jose, Paulo Lamounier, Vyshak Renjith, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Jishnu PV, Muhammed Iqbal TN, Mujeeb Mc, Srajan Shetty, Mannat Chaudhary, Nisam Muhammed, Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Tanish Chaudhary, and Thomas Heptinstall.
Delhi Toofans
A Insaman, Anand K, Saqlain Tariq, Janshad U, Daniel Aponza, Fayis NK, Ayush Kasnia, Alan Sajan, Anthoni Raj Santosh, Rohit Kumar, Anu James, Amal Thomas, Lazar Dodic, Manoj Kumar
Probable Playing 6
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Pankaj Sharma, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Srajan Shetty, Thomas Heptinstall, Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Paulo Lamounier
Delhi Toofans
Saqlain Tariq, Anu James, Anand K, Daniel Aponza, Santhosh S, Lazar Dodic, Ayush Kasnia
BLR vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Paulo Lamounier, Daniel Aponza, Anu James, Thomas Heptinstall, Anthoni Raj Santosh
Captain: Anthoni Raj Santosh, Vice-Captain: Daniel Aponza
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Paulo Lamounier, Daniel Aponza, Pankaj Sharma, Anthoni Raj Santosh, Ibin Jose
Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: Ibin Jose