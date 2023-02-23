CAL vs CHN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 24th, 2023

Calicut Heroes (CAL) will square off against Chennai Blitz (CHN) in the 21st match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Friday (February 24).

After winning three games in a row, the Calicut Heroes lost their previous match against the Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in a hard-fought contest. With this heartbreaking loss, they have slipped to fourth position in the table with six points and a point ratio of 1.015. The team needs to forget this loss and make a strong comeback in its upcoming games.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz are having a season to forget at the moment as they succumbed to their fourth successive defeat in their most recent game. They failed to put up a fight as they suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss against the Ahmedabad Defenders in the previous game. The Blitz are currently placed seventh in the table with just two points and a point ratio of 0.884.

Match Details

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 24, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Probable Playing 6

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Prasanna Raja AA, Jobin Varghese

CAL vs CHN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Naveen Raja Jacob

Captain: Jose Sandoval, Vice-Captain: M Ashwin Raj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, Matt Hilling, Jerome Vinith, Naveen Raja Jacob

Captain: Matt Hilling, Vice-Captain: Jerome Vinith

