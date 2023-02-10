CHN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 10th, 2023

Chennai Blitz will square off against the Mumbai Meteors in the 7th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on February 10.

Mumbai Meteors did not have a great start to their maiden Prime Volleyball League campaign as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss against the Calicut Heroes in their opening game of the tournament. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.814.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high as they registered a convincing 3-2 victory over the Kochi Blue Spikers in their opening game of the tournament. They are currently placed third in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 1.103.

Match Details

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, Friday, 07:00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Blitz

Kevin Audran, Renato Mendes, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Jobin Varughese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant.

Mumbai Meteors:

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway, Karthik Madhu

Probable Playing 6

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant, Renato Mendes, Kevin Moyo, Y V Sita Rama Raju

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hiroshi Centelles

CHN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rathneesh CK, Aravindhan S, Karthik Madhu, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Moyo, Akhin GS

Captain: Karthik Madhuj, Vice-Captain: Naveen Raja Jacob

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rathneesh CK, Aravindhan S, Karthik Madhu, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Moyo, Hiroshi Centelles

Captain: Kevin Moyo, Vice-Captain: Hiroshi Centelles

