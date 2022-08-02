FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022: Dates, Venue, Qualifying countries and more 

The FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 will commence on August 26, 2022 in Poland and Slovenia. This will be the 20th edition of the Championship since its first edition in 1949 and is organized every four years by the FIVB (Federation Internationale de Volleyball), the sport's global governing body.

The quadrennial event will feature 24 teams, including the host nations who automatically qualify for the event. It will get underway in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and will end on September 11.

In the previous 19 editions, the title has been won by seven national teams, with Russia being the most successful. After co-hosting the last championship in 2018, Poland is the current champion.

Ahead of the competition, here's a detailed overview of the event.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 : A complete guide

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will feature the world's top national volleyball teams. The 17-day event will start with the qualification round between Brazil and Cuba at 11:00 at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The competition will end on September 11 with the finals at Spodek in Katowice, Poland.

All the events at the Men's World Championship will be live streamed on volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV will provide live telecasts and highlights that will be available on desktop and mobile. However, fans must purchase a subscription to watch the Championships.

Where is it held?

Originally scheduled to be held in Russia, the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship was shifted to Poland and Slovenia after Russia invaded Ukraine. Thus, Russia was stripped of being the host city as well as participating in the tournament.

Ukraine have been named the replacement for Russia since they are the highest placed men’s team in the official FIVB Senior World Rankings after the already-qualified teams.

Pool A and C games will be held at Spodek, in Katowice, Poland. Pool B, D, E, and F games will be held at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Both venues will host matches in the knockout stages. One final-round knockout game will be held at Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland. All these three venues have a capacity of more than 10,000 seats.

Teams to watch out for

Among all the 24 countries that qualified for the championship, all have taken part before at least once except Qatar, which qualified for the first time. Considering the diverse pool of players, the competition at the World Championships is sure to be fierce.

Everyone's eyes will be on the co-host and back-to-back champion (2014 & 2018), Poland, who took their overall medal tally to five golds and one silver. Fans will be eager to see if the current champions will be able to defend their title.

Interestingly, Poland beat Brazil in the last two finals. This was the fifth consecutive finals for Brazil and they won the first three. They will look to convert a win for themselves this year. Co-hosts Slovenia will be another country to look out for.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 Format

In the first round, all 24 teams will be distributed within six pools, having four teams each. Under each pool, all teams will play against each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the final round.

Countries participating at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball men's World Championship

These top 16 teams will play in the quarterfinals and semifinals in a knockout format. The semifinal winners will play for the coveted World Championship title in the finals. The losers will play for the third position match.

