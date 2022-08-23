FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022 full schedule for all teams

The FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) World Championships are starting in just a couple of days. On August 26, the following countries will put their teams together to fight for the championship:

Italy

United States

Brazil

Argentina

Bulgaria

Cameroon

Canada

China

Cuba

Egypt

France

Germany

Iran

Mexico

Japan

Netherlands

Poland

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

This is sure to be excellent competition, as many of these teams are the ones to watch. Teams like Brazil, the United States and France find themselves in the top five ranked volleyball teams in the world right now, so the competition is steep.

Here are the groups in which teams will compete and the announced schedule thus far.

Volleyball World Championships 2022: Full schedule and groups announced

In Pool A, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Serbia and Ukraine will face off against each other to try and move on to the next stage. Pool B includes Brazil, Cuba, Japan and Qatar.

Pool C has a couple of volleyball powerhouses in it. The United States, Poland, Mexico and Bulgaria will duke it out.

Pool D hosts Cameroon, France, Germany and Slovenia. Pool E has China, Italy, Turkey and Canada.

Finally, Pool F houses Argentina, Egypt, Iran and the Netherlands. Right now, all that is scheduled are the pool stage games. In this round, teams will fight to earn points to rise to the top of their leaderboard and advance to the next stage.

Beginning on August 26, the first match will be Brazil vs. Cuba in Pool B. It will be followed by Japan and Qatar facing off, also from Pool B.

France and Germany will compete in the next scheduled game from Pool D. The United States takes on Mexico from Pool C immediately after that.

Pool D sees Slovenia and Cameroon go head-to-head next. The day will conclude with a matchup between Pool C teams Poland and Bulgaria.

Here's what the schedule for August 27 looks like:

Turkey vs. China in Pool E

Netherlands vs. Egypt in Pool F

Argentina vs. Iran in Pool F

Tunisia vs. Puerto Rico in Pool A

Ukraine vs. Serbia in Pool A

Italy vs. Canada in Pool E

On August 28, the next round of matches will begin with Cuba vs. Qatar in Pool B. Brazil and Japan will face off next, from the same pool.

Germany and Cameroon, from Pool D, will follow that match. Pool C's United States and Bulgaria will battle it out next.

France and Slovenia will face off from Pool D, while Pool C's Poland and Mexico will close out the day. Here's what August 29 is scheduled like:

August 29's schedule (Image via FIVB Men's Volleyball)

The schedule for August 30 looks like this:

Brazil vs. Qatar

Japan vs. Cuba

France vs. Cameroon

Mexico vs. Bulgaria

Slovenia vs. Germany

Poland vs. United States

Pool play will conclude on August 31 with the following matches:

Argentina vs. Egypt

Canada vs. Turkey

Iran vs. Netherlands

Serbia vs. Tunisia

Ukraine vs. Puerto Rico

Italy vs. China

The second round will begin with the remaining teams on September 3 and will continue through September 11. The event will conclude on that day, crowning a champion.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit