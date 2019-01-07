Kerala men and women enter National volleyball semis

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Kerala men and women's teams reached the semifinals of the 67th National Volleyball Championship at the Nehru indoor stadium here Monday while Tamil Nadu men pipped Services 3-1 for a last-four spot.

While the men made short work of southern rivals Andhra Pradesh, winning 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13), the women were in dominant form against Haryana, claiming a 3-0 victory.

The men's team, which has been in good form in the tournament, brooked no challenge from the Andhra spikers, playing with purpose and coming up with some telling smashes.

In the women's section, Kerala was joined in the last four by the tournament favourite - the Railways, which trounced Delhi 3-0, conceding just 39 points in total.

The men's quarterfinal match between Tamil Nadu and Services was well-contested.

The home side won the opening set, pulling away in the closing stage.

Services hit back to win the second set, which was another close affair but Tamil Nadu held firm despite facing stiff resistance to seal a semifinal berth.

Results (Quarterfinals): Men: Kerala beat Andhra Pradesh 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13), Tamil Nadu beat Services 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20).

Women: Railways beat Delhi 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11), Kerala beat Haryana 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12)