Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball: Group stage results roundup

Volleyball in the KIUG 2020 underway

The group-stage fixtures of the Volleyball event concluded at the end of Day 3 as part of the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020. The all-anticipated knockout stages are up next after three days of action-packed matches which took place in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of 191 players from the Under-25 age group featured in the volleyball event in both men's and women's matches. Teams from Kurukshetra University and SRM University from Tamil Madu remained unbeaten in the entire group stage from the men's division, while on the other hand, Himachal Pradesh University and Mahatma Gandhi University went on to win all their fixtures in the women's division.

The fourth day will also be the final day of the volleyball event which will feature the teams that have made the playoffs. Four teams in the respective categories will square off against each other, with the losers set to participate in the bronze medal match while the winners of the semifinal matches will square off in the summit clash.

Here are the results of the group-stage fixtures at the end of Day 3 -

Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball group stage results

Match 1: Kurukshetra University defeated Utkal University, Orissa 3-1 (Men)

Match 2: Himachal Pradesh University defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 3-0 (Women)

Match 3: Director Phy. Edu. defeated Kurukshetra University 0-3 (Women)

Match 4: SRM University, Tamilnadu defeated MG Kashi Vidhyapath 3-0 (Men)

Match 5: Lovely Professional University defeated Director Phy. Edu. 2-3 (Men)

Match 6: SRM University, Tamilnadu defeated Bhakta Kavi Narsinh University 3-1 (Women)

Match 7: Mangalore University defeated Mahatma Gandhi University 2-3 (Men)

Match 8: Mahatma Gandhi University defeated Panjab University 2-3 (Women)

Match 9: Kurukshetra University defeated Lovely Professional University 3-0 (Men)

Match 10: Himachal Pradesh defeated Bhakta Kavi Narsinh University 3-0 (Women)

Match 11: Mahatma Gandhi University defeated Kurukshetra University 0-3 (Women)

Match 12: SRM University, Tamilnadu defeated Mangalore University 3-0 (Men)

Match 13: Director Phy. Edu. defeated Utkal University 3-0 (Men)

Match 14: SRM University, Tamilnadu defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 3-0 (Women)

Match 15: Panjab University defeated Director Phy. Edu. 3-2 (Women)

Match 16: Mahatma Gandhi University defeated MG Kashi University 3-0 (Men)

Match 17: Kurukshetra University defeated Director Phy. Edu. 3-2 (Men)

Match 18: Himachal Pradesh University defeated SRM University, Tamilnadu 3-2 (Women)

Match 19: Panjab University defeated Kurukshetra University 0-3 (Women)

Match 20: SRM University, Tamilnadu defeated Mahatma Gandhi University 3-2 (Men)

Match 21: Lovely Professional University defeated Utkal University, Orissa 3-1 (Men)

Match 22: Bhakta Kavi Narsinh University defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 3-1 (Women)

Match 23: Mahatma Gandhi University vs. Director Phy. Edu. (Not Announced) (Women)

Match 24: Mangalore University vs. MG Kashi University (Not Announced) (Women)

