Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball: Kurukshetra University (men) and University of Mysore (women) clinch gold medals

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Kurukshetra University won the men's volleyball competition in Khelo India University Games 2020.

The volleyball tournament concluded on the fourth day of the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 held in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Kurukshetra University in the men's division claimed gold by defeating SRN University in the final. On the other hand, the Director Physical Education University of Mysore won the top honours against Panjab University in the women's final.

The women's semi-finals kicked off on Day 4, as Panjab University overcame Himachal Pradesh University with the margin 3-1. Likewise, Director Physical Education University of Mysore knocked out SRM University by 3-1 as well. The bronze-medal fixture took place between Himachal Pradesh University and SRM University Tamilnadu, where the former won by straight sets 3-0.

The men's knockouts continued, where Kurukshetra University defeated Karnataka's Mangalore University 3-1 in the semi-final. SRM University squared off against Lovely Professional University (Punjab), where both sides played out on a thrilling contest, but the former managed to edge their opponents by a 3-2 margin. Mangalore University won the bronze-medal match against Lovely Professional University and named themselves as the third-best side in the men's category.

The University of Mysore celebrating the win in the women's division.

Kurukshetra University, winning by straight sets 3-0 in a one-sided clash, claimed the gold medal in the inaugural season, while SRN University settled with the silver. However, the talking point of the event was the women's finale between Panjab University and the Director Physical Education University of Mysore. Panjab tried their level best to give a notable competition to the latter, but Karnataka's Mangalore University emerged victorious by a 2-3 scoreline and claimed gold in the summit clash. While they lost a close encounter, Panjab University got awarded the silver medal.

Here is the summary of the knockouts of Volleyball competition in Khelo India University Games 2020:

Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball knockouts results:

Women's Semi-Final 1: Panjab University defeated Himachal Pradesh University 3-1

Women's Semi-Final 2: The Director Physical Education University of Mysore defeated SRM University 3-1

Men's Semi-Final 1: Kurukshetra University defeated Mangalore University 3-1

Advertisement

Men's Semi-Final 2: SRM University defeated Lovely Professional University 3-2

Women's Bronze-medal: Himachal Pradesh University defeated SRM University 3-0

Men's Bronze-medal: Mangalore University defeated Lovely Professional University 3-2

Women's Gold-medal: The Director Physical Education University of Mysore Karnataka defeated Panjab University 3-2

Men's Gold-medal: Kurukshetra University defeated SRM University 3-0

Men's team medalists:

Gold - Kurukshetra University, (Haryana)

Silver - SRM University, (TN)

Bronze - Mangalore University, (Karnataka)

Women's team medalists:

Gold - University Of Mysore (Karnataka)

Silver - Panjab University, (PB)

Bronze - Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla