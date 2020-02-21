Khelo India University Games 2020: Volleyball schedule for Day 1

A volleyball game during Khelo India University Games 2020

Following the success of Khelo India School Games and two editions of Khelo India Youth Games, the Government of India has launched the Khelo India University Games in which different universities across the country will square off in a total of 17 multi-disciplinary grassroots sports.

The volleyball event will commence today and will culminate on February 24. A total of 13 universities will compete in the league stage, which will take place in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of 191 players from the Under-25 age group will participate in the volleyball event in both men's and women's competitions. Eight teams in both categories have been divided into two groups, from which the top two teams in the respective groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

The knockouts will decide the medalists as the winners will claim a gold medal, while the runners-up will settle with a silver medal.

Here is the Day 1 schedule of the volleyball event set to take place before the inauguration of the Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games, Volleyball Schedule, 21st February

10:00 AM - Kurukshetra University vs. Lovely PU Punjab (Men)

10:00 AM - HP University vs. Kurukshetra University (Women)

12:00 PM - Bhakta Kavi University, Gujarat vs. Phy. EDN. University Mysore (Women)

12:00 PM - SRM University Tamilnadu vs. Utkal University, Orissa (Men)

2:00 PM - Phy. EDN. vs. Mangalore University (Men)

2:00 PM - SRM University Tamilnadu vs. Guru Nanak Dev Amritsar (Women)

4:00 PM - MG University Kerala vs. Punjab University (Women)

4:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi University vs. MG Kashi (Men)

