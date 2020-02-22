Khelo India University Games 2020: Volleyball schedule for Day 2 (22nd February)

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview

SHARE

A volleyball match during the KIYG 2020 Volleyball event

The second day of the Volleyball event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the continuation of the league-stages with eight matches scheduled for 22nd February 2020. The fixtures will take place as usual in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

SRM University of both men and women categories had a fantastic outing in their respective encounters against Mahatma Gandhi University (3-0) and Bhakta Kavi University, Gujarat (3-1). They will be hoping to continue their winning momentum heading into the playoffs.

The likes of Panjab University (women), Physical EDN Univerity (men), and Mahatma Gandhi University (men) got edged out by 2-3 after giving a competitive fight in their respective matches. Both categories from the Mahatma Gandhi University will aim to get back on track to stay in the race for the medal.

For the likes of men's teams - Lovely Professional University, Punjab and Mangalore University, they will have to continue to assert their dominance ahead of the anticipated playoffs clashes. A second loss in a row for Guru Nanak University and Kurukshetra University in the women's division could result in elimination from the league-stage.

Here is the schedule of the Day 2 of Volleyball event in Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball Schedule, 22nd February

10:00 AM - Kurukshetra Vs. Mangalore (Men)

10:00 AM - HP University vs. Guru Nanak Dev University (Women)

12:00 PM - Bhakta Kavi University, Gujarat Vs. Punjab University (Women)

12:00 PM - SRM University Tamilnadu Vs. MG Kashi Vidyapith (Men)

Advertisement

2:00 PM - Phy. EDN. University Vs. Lovely PU Punjab (Men)

2:00 PM - SRM University Tamilnadu Vs. Kurukshetra University (Women)

4:00 PM - MG University Kerala Vs. Physical EDN. University Mysore (Women)

4:00 PM - MG University Vs. Utkal University, Orissa (Men)

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news on the volleyball event of Khelo India University Games 2020, medal tally, schedule, roundups, and many more.