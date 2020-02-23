Khelo India University Games 2020: Volleyball schedule for Day 3 (23rd February)

KIUG 2020 Volleyball event

The third day in the Volleyball event in Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness the conclusion of the league stage fixtures, as the teams will be aiming to consolidate their spots ahead of the anticipated knockouts. The matches will take place in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

SRM University of both categories have named themselves for the playoffs, registering thrilling wins over Karnataka's Mangalore University 3-0 (men) and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 3-0 (women). While Kurukshetra defeated Lovely Professional Univerisity 3-0 in the men's division, the former's team in the women's category suffered a one-sided 3-0 loss against Mahatma Gandhi University.

A lot of fixtures in the second day witnessed lopsided finishes. Panjab University once again took the spotlight, this time winning a thriller against Mysore University 3-2. The likes of Bhakta Kavi Narsimha Mehta, Gujarat (women), Utkal University (men), and MG Kashi Vidhyapath (men) will be hoping to save themselves from elimination in the third day of the event.

Here is the schedule of the Day 3 of Volleyball event in Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Volleyball Schedule, 23rd February

10:00 AM - Kurukshetra University vs. Director Phy. Edu. Kerala (Men)

10:00 AM - HP University Shimla vs. SRN University Tamilnadu (Women)

12:00 PM - Kurukshetra University vs. Punjab University (Women)

12:00 PM - SRM University Tamilnadu vs. Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala (Men)

2:00 PM - Lovely PU Punjab vs. Utkal University, Orissa (Men)

2:00 PM - Bhakta Kavi Narsimha Mehta University, Gujarat vs. Guru Nanak Dev University (Women)

4:00 PM - MG University Kerala vs. Physical EDN. University Mysore (Women)

4:00 PM - Mangalore University vs. MG Kashi Vidhyapath, U.P. (Men)

