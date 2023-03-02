KOL vs AHD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – March 2nd, 2023

Kolkata Thunderbolts (KOL) will square off against Ahmedabad Defenders (AHD) in the 28th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Thursday (March 2).

The Kolkata Thunderbolts have played like champions this season. They have lost only once in their last five games, with their most recent match against the Chennai Blitz ending in a 4-1 victory. They are currently placed second in the table with 10 points and a point ratio of 1.130. The Thunderbolts will be looking to finish the league stage on a high.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Defenders are currently on an unbeaten run as they have not lost a single game in their previous five games. They are placed comfortably at the top of the table with 11 points and a point ratio of 1.113. They will be looking to take the momentum into the semi-finals with a victory in this game.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date & Time: March 2, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Jose Verdi

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

KOL vs AHD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hari Prasad BS, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Rahul K, Ashwal Rai, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Captain: Rahul K, Vice-Captain: Ashwal Rai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Srikanth, Janshad U, L M Manoj, Rahul K, Cody Caldwell, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Captain: Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Vice-Captain: Cody Caldwell

