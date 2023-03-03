KOL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – March 3rd, 2023

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Bengaluru Torpedoes in the first Semifinal of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Center in Kochi on Friday (March 3).

Kolkata Thunderbolts have been unstoppable this season as they lost only once in their previous five games, including a 3-2 victory against an in-form Ahmedabad Defenders in their previous game. They finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 12 points and a point ratio of 1.137.

After a slow start to their campaign, the Bengaluru Torpedoes made a stunning comeback into the tournament and secured a place in the semifinals of the competition. They finished the league stage fourth in the points table with eight points and a point ratio of 0.971. However, they have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face the defending champions in the first semifinal.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date & Time: March 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Center, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Abhilash Chaudhary

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

KOL vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Janshad U, Srajan U Shetty, Rahul K, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Ashwal Rai

Captain: Rahul K, Vice-Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Janshad U, Mujeeb MC, Rahul K, Ashwal Rai, Pankaj Sharma

Captain: Ashwal Rai, Vice-Captain: Pankaj Sharma

Poll : 0 votes