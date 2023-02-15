KOL vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 16, 2023

Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Calicut Heroes in the 13th game of the Prime Volleyball League 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (February 16)

The Thunderbolts are on a roll at the moment, winning their last three games, including a convincing 4-1 victory over Kochi Blue Spikers in their last outing. They sit comfortably atop the points table with six points and a point ratio of 1.148 and will look to continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Calicut Heroes are also having a good time in the tournament, as they haven't lost yet, including a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Hyderabad Blackhawks in their previous game. They are just one place below their rivals in second place with four points and a point ratio of 1.089.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: February 16, 2023; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Probable Playing 6s

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

KOL vs CAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabakaran, Rahul K, Ashwal Rai, Jose Sandoval, Janshad U, Cody Caldwell

Captain: Rahul K. Vice-Captain: Cody Caldwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Ashwal Rai, Jose Sandoval, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Cody Caldwell

Captain: Ashwal Rai. Vice-Captain: Jose Sandoval

