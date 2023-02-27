Kolkata Thunderbolts will lock horns with Chennai Blitz in the 25th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Monday (February 27).

Kolkata Thunderbolts have played like a champion team throughout the tournament and another win will ensure them a semi-final spot as well. They are coming off a comfortable 3-2 victory against the Mumbai Meteors in the previous game. The defending champions are currently placed second in the points table with eight points in their kittand a point ratio of 1.134.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz have already been knocked out of the tournament after having a horrible season. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win to their name and a point ratio of 0.900.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 27, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, Suryansh Tomar

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS , Prasanna Raja AA, Jobin Varghese, Tushar Laware, Mohamed Riyazudeen

KOL vs CHN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rahul K, Ashwal Rai, Cody Caldwell, Akhin GS, Janshad U

Captain: Rahul K, Vice-Captain: Ramkumar Ramanathan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rahul K, Ashwal Rai, Cody Caldwell, Akhin GS, Janshad U

Captain: Ashwal Rai, Vice-Captain: Cody Caldwell

