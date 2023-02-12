KOL vs KOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 12th, 2023

Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on Kochi Blue Spikers in the 10th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 12.

Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts started their campaign where they left off last season as they won back-to-back games, including a massive 4-1 victory over the Hyderabad Blackhawks in their previous fixture. They are currently placed second in the standings, with four points and a point ratio of 1.122.

Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to their campaign as they lost 3-2 against the Chennai Blitz in their opening game of the tournament. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with a point ratio of 0.906 as they are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date & Time: February 12, 2023, at 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Kushal Munshi, Hariharan V, Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Gagandeep Singh, Vinit Kumar, Anush, Ashwal Rai, Raison Benet Rebello, Abhilash Chaudhary, Janshad U, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Hari Prasad B S, Rahul K, and Suryansh Tomar.

Kochi Blue Spikers

Walter Da Cruz Neto, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, Fayis NK, Aswin Rag VT, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, and C Venu.

Probable Playing 6

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Ashwal Rai, Janshad U, Vinit Kumar, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Dushyanth GN

KOL vs KOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hari Prasad B S, Janshad U, Cody Caldwell, Ashwal Rai, Jibin Sebastian, Walter Da Cruz Neto

Captain: Cody Caldwell, Vice-Captain: Ashwal Rai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hari Prasad B S, Janshad U, Cody Caldwell, Ashwal Rai, Jibin Sebastian, Walter Da Cruz Neto

Captain: Ashwal Rai, Vice-Captain: Jibin Sebastian

