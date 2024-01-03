The Tamil Nadu Volleyball League (TNVL), starting on Wednesday, January 3, is another enterprise to strengthen the grassroots level of talented players from the state of Tamil Nadu. Organized by the Tamil Nadu Volleyball State Volleyball Association, the tournament will feature six teams across nine days.

Chennai Rockstars, Krishnagiri Bulls, Kumari Phoenix, Cuddalore With Us, Villupuram Super Kings, and Virudhunagar King Makers are the participants in the inaugural season of the TNVL. Each team has a squad of 14 members meaning that a total of 84 players are part of the state league.

The teams were picked from a draft with respect to the maximum size of two players from other states, four players from departments in Tamil Nadu, seven players from Tamil Nadu Universities and Colleges, and one player from Tamil Nadu school.

The TNVL season 1 is enlarged by a bunch of Indian volleyball players and Prime Volleyball (PVL) stars set to participate. This allows the youngsters the opportunity to rub shoulders with the people best in the business of volleyball in the country.

This also includes the players of Ahmedabad Defenders who are coming fresh from the Club Volleyball World Championship staged in Bengaluru last month. Although many of them won't continue for the Ahmedabad outfit, their presence in the PVL is enough to inspire the next pool of talented lot, particularly the six players participating from school.

Muthusamy Appavu, Ashwal Rai, Amit Gulia, Vinit Kumar, Manoj LM, Nandha Gopal, and Srajan Shetty are a few names to hog the spotlight in the TNVL season 1.

Here's the complete list of players from Prime Volleyball to compete in TNVL -

Sr. No Player Name Position TNVL Team PVL Team 1 M Ukkra Pandian Setter Chennai Rocketers Calicut Heroes 2 Prince Blocker Chennai Rocketers Hyderabad Blackhawks 3 Srajan Shetty Middle Blocker Chennai Rocketers Bengaluru Torpedoes 4 Deepak Kumar M Attacker Chennai Rocketers Kolkata Thunderbolts 5 Jobin Varghese Universal Chennai Rocketers Chennai Blitz 6 Karthik A Blocker Virudhunagar King Makers Mumbai Meteors 7 Nandha Gopal Attacker Virudhunagar King Makers Ahmedabad Defenders 8 Vinit Kumar Universal Virudhunagar King Makers Kolkata Thunderbolts 9 Srikanth T Libero Virudhunagar King Makers Ahmedabad Defenders 10 Vyshak Renjith M Setter Krishnagiri Bulls Bengaluru Torpedoes 11 Nanjil Surya M Setter Krishnagiri Bulls Chennai Blitz 12 Akhin GS Blocker Krishnagiri Bulls Chennai Blitz 13 Joel Benjamin Attacker Krishnagiri Bulls Chennai Blitz 14 B Mindhunkumar Libero Krishnagiri Bulls Bengaluru Torpedoes 15 Muthusamy Appavu Setter Kumari Phoenix Ahmedabad Defenders 16 Ashwal Rai Blocker Kumari Phoenix Kolkata Thunderbolts 17 Fayis NK Middle Blocker Kumari Phoenix Chennai Blitz 18 M Naveen Raja Jacob Attacker Kumari Phoenix Ahmedabad Defenders 19 Lad Om Vasant Setter Cuddalore With Us Kochi Blue Spikers 20 Manoj LM Middle Blocker Cuddalore With Us Ahmedabad Defenders 21 Hardeep Singh Attacker Cuddalore With Us Mumbai Meteors 22 Ashwin Raj Attacker Cuddalore With Us Calicut Heroes 23 Jerom Vinith Universal Cuddalore With Us Calicut Heroes 24 Ramanathan R Libero Cuddalore With Us Chennai Blitz 25 Vinayak K Rokade Setter Villupuram Super Kings Kolkata Thunderbolts 26 Amit Gulia Attacker Villupuram Super Kings Mumbai Meteors 27 Praveen Kumar Attacker Villupuram Super Kings Calicut Heroes 28 Angamuthu R Attacker Villupuram Super Kings Ahmedabad Defenders 29 Prabhakaran P Libero Villupuram Super Kings Chennai Blitz 30 Hariprasad Libero Villupuram Super Kings Kolkata Thunderbolts

What is the format of the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League?

The Tamil Nadu Volleyball League will see six teams vying for the coveted trophy in its first edition. The tournament is scheduled in a single round-robin format continued by playoffs. This means each team will play five league fixtures with the top three qualifying for the knockouts.

The team with the most points on the table will earn a direct entry into the final of TNVL 2024. The other second and third-placed teams will lock horns in an eliminator to decide the spot for the second finalist.

All 17 matches of TNVL 2024, including the eliminator and final, will be played at Santhome Higher Secondary Education School Indoor Stadium in Mylapore in Chennai. The final match is scheduled for January 12.