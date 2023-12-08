The Men's Volleyball World Club Championship is at the business end of the group stage with just two more matches to go. Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia is the final Pool game of the six matches.

Ahmedabad, which became the first Indian club to participate in the Club World Championship, suffered a straight-game defeat against Brazilian club Itambe Minas in the first match of Pool A.

Italian giants Sir Sicoma Perugia started their campaign with an emphatic win (25-18, 26-24, 25-22) against Minas in a quest to defend their championship crown.

Muthusamy Appavu-led Ahmedabad Defenders will have their task cut out against the reigning champions on Friday. A win with a formidable point ratio will keep them in contention for a semi-final berth.

Sir Sicoma Perugia's win against Minas saw some terrific blocks and spikes. Simeone Gianelli, the Perugia setter, will be the impetus in creating attacking opportunities to expose the gaps, something Ahmedabad struggled with in their first game. The Italian club is prudent with their blocking abilities.

The Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia match will determine the two semi-finalists from Pool A. Let's take a look at the details of the match.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia: Match Details

Match Details: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia

Date & Time: December 8, 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia: Head-to-Head

The Ahmedabad Defenders and Sir Sicoma Perugia will face each other for the very first time on a volleyball court. The Indian club is in this annual event by the dint of being crowned as the Prime Volleyball 2023 champions, whereas the Italian club won the eight-month-long Superlega in the 2022-23 season.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu (c), Ukkrapandian Mohan, Tamilvanan Srikanth, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Max Senica (overseas), Amit Gulia, Azmath Ullah, Santosh Sahaya Anothoni Raj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Ashwal Rai, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Srajan Shetty, Parth Patel, Manoj Manjunatha.

Coach: Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan

Sir Sicoma Perugia

Davide Candellaro, Tim Held, Simeone Giannelli, Jesus Herrera, Alessandro Toscani, Wilfredo Leon, Wassim Ben, Sebastian Sole, Massimo Colaci, Flavio Resende, Kamil Semeniuk, Oleh Plotnytskyi, Roberto Russo, Gregor Ropret

Coach: Angelo Lorenzeeti

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia: Predicted starting lineup

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Amit Gulia, Ramaswamy Angamuthu, Lakshmipuram Manjunatha Manoj, Ashwal Rai, Senica Max

Sir Sicoma Perugia

Simeone Giannelli, Flavio Resende, Sebastian Sole, Oleh Plotnytskyi, Kamil Semeniuk, Wilfredo Leon

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia Prediction

Sir Sicoma Perugia will enter the contest as the favorite. However, the tag of a defending champion can have a psychological impact. Ahmedabad pushed Itambe to close margins in the first two games but the scenario can be different against the Perugia outfit.

Prediction: Sir Sicoma Perugia is expected to win.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia: Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Ten1 and Sony Ten3

Live Streaming: FanCode app