Minor Haryana volleyball player accuses coach of sexual abuse on multiple occasions

In a shocking turn of events, a minor volleyball player based out of Haryana has accused her coach of having sexually harassing her over the past two and a half years, according to a written complaint from the player herself.

The national-level player complained that the coach assaulted her in three different places in the country -- namely Gurgaon, Rohtak and possibly Chandigarh -- which goes in parallel with the complaint that was registered at the Jatusana Police Station.

This incident has come to light after a string of similar events took place in the past few years including one complaint from a national level shooter in 2016 when she accused her coach of harassing her.

The athlete, who has been labeled as one of the best talents in the junior circuit and pipped to achieve big things in the future, registered the complaint against her coach, who comes from the same village that she dwells in -- Rewari in Haryana. In addition to this, a complaint has also been lodged against another woman official, who is said to have had a hand in the three cases.

Dealing in length with the cases, the complaint is said to have included the first occasion when she was abused, during a state-level tournament which was contested in Gurgaon -- that was followed by two other cases in the last couple of years.

According to the complaint, the athlete also mentioned that the coach had threatened her of dire consequences if she was to complain and notwithstanding the threats, the minor approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police, who have arrested the coach under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) act, will look to do some more investigation into the matter and hope to put a halt to such incidents any time in the future.