MUM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 12th, 2023

Mumbai Meteors (MUM) will be up against Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) in the ninth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on February 12.

After a disappointing start to their campaign, Mumbai Meteors made a stunning comeback as they thrashed the Chennai Blitz 5-0 in their previous game to register their first win in the Prime Volleyball League 2023. With this comfortable victory, they have now climbed to second place in the points table and have three points and a point ratio of 1.081.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes are still searching for their first win of the tournament after suffering another disappointing 3-2 loss against the Ahmedabad Defenders in their previous game. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.887 and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date & Time: February 12, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik A, Anu James, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

MUM vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Midhun Balasubramaniyam, Aravindhan S, Karthik Madhu, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Jose Ibin, Anu James

Captain: Karthik Madhu, Vice-Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rathneesh CK, Aravindhan S, Karthik Madhu, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Jose Ibin, Pankaj Sharma

Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jose Ibin

