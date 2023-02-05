MUM vs CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 5th, 2023

Mumbai Meteors will square off against Calicut Heroes in the second match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 5.

Mumbai Meteors are making their debut in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League. The Mumbai-based franchise will be looking to start its campaign on a high and carry forward its winning momentum throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Calicut Heroes had a decent outing in the last edition of the Prime Volleyball League as they finished third in the points table with seven points and secured a place in the knockout of the competition. However, they lost 3-0 against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts and crashed out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: February 5, 2023, at 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, and Brandon Greenway.

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Abil Krishnan, and Chirag Yadav.

Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, and Amit Gulia.

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, and Ansab Ansab O.

MUM vs CAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shibin TS, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, Hardeep Singh, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith

Captain: M Ashwin Raj, Vice-Captain: Hardeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith

Captain: Shameemudheen A, Vice-Captain: Jithin Neelathazha

Poll : 0 votes